The Detroit Lions are dealing with a growing list of injuries, and Wednesday’s Detroit Lions injury report shows just how challenging things could become heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

Detroit listed 10 players on Wednesday’s injury report, including four who were estimated as nonparticipants and five who were limited. Among those listed were Jack Campbell, Cade Mays, D.J. Reed, Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph, and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

With several important contributors dealing with injuries, head coach Dan Campbell and his staff have some significant questions to answer before kickoff.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) is tackled by Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Dallas Turner (15) and safety Harrison Smith (22) after making a catch, during the first half of the N.F.L. game at Ford Field in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Four Detroit Lions Listed as Nonparticipants

According to the Lions’ official November 4 practice report, the following four players were listed as not participating:

Player Position Injury Wednesday Jack Campbell LB Neck NP Cade Mays C Ankle NP D.J. Reed CB Hip NP DJ Wonnum EDGE Concussion NP

The most significant name is obviously Jack Campbell, who continues recovering from the frightening neck injury he suffered against the Minnesota Vikings.

As we reported earlier Wednesday following Campbell’s emotional statement, the linebacker revealed that he has full movement in his lower body and continues making progress with movement in his upper body. In the statement, released Wednesday, Campbell said he is “incredibly encouraged by the progress I’ve made in such a short period of time.”

Meanwhile, Mays’ ankle injury has created uncertainty along Detroit’s offensive line, with Juice Scruggs preparing for the possibility of starting against Miami.

As we previously covered when Dan Campbell addressed the starting center situation, the head coach praised Scruggs’ performance against Minnesota and indicated the team was preparing him for a larger role.

Reed’s hip injury and Wonnum’s concussion also create concerns for a defense already dealing with significant personnel challenges.

Brian Branch, Kerby Joseph Among Five Limited Players

Detroit also listed five players as limited participants Wednesday, including several important defensive contributors.

Player Position Injury Wednesday Brian Branch DB Concussion LP Kerby Joseph S Knee LP Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Toe LP Jacob Saylors RB Neck LP Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Rib LP

Branch’s limited designation is worth monitoring after he and Wonnum were both ruled out of Sunday’s game with concussions following a helmet-to-helmet collision. His progression through the league’s concussion protocol will be important as Detroit prepares for Miami.

Joseph also appeared on the report as limited with a knee injury, although Dan Campbell said on his Tuesday radio appearance that the safety will not play against the Dolphins. “Kerby will be in practice this week,” Campbell said. “We’re going to try to give him some scout team reps. He’s not going to play this game.” The Lions continue taking a cautious approach as the safety works his way back toward game action.

St. Brown’s appearance with a rib injury is another situation to watch. While he was listed as limited, Wednesday’s designation alone does not indicate whether his availability for Sunday is in jeopardy.

Rock Ya-Sin was the only player on Detroit’s injury report listed as a full participant, despite appearing with a cramps designation.

What Wednesday’s Detroit Lions Injury Report Does Not Tell You

There is one important distinction regarding Wednesday’s injury report that Lions fans should understand.

The Lions conducted a walkthrough rather than a traditional practice, meaning every participation designation was an estimate of how much each player would have practiced during a normal session.

The team’s own report spells it out: “The Lions conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. Practice participation designations for that day are based on estimations.” Detroit’s situation should become clearer once the team holds a full practice.

That makes Thursday and Friday particularly important, especially for players dealing with concussions and those hoping to return from injuries suffered against Minnesota.

The Bottom Line

The Lions are preparing to face Miami with several key players dealing with injuries on both sides of the football. With four estimated nonparticipants and five limited players Wednesday, Detroit’s depth could be tested once again.

The biggest concerns involve Jack Campbell’s recovery, Cade Mays’ availability, and the health of Detroit’s defensive backfield. The next two injury reports should provide a much clearer picture of who will be available when the Lions take the field Sunday in Miami.

For now, Dan Campbell and his coaching staff have plenty to monitor.