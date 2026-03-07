Detroit Lions Miss Out on Another Potential Answer at Center

The Detroit Lions continue searching for stability at center, but another potential option has now come off the board.

According to multiple reports, veteran offensive lineman Connor McGovern, who many had pegged as a serious option for the Lions, has agreed to a four-year, $52 million contract extension to remain with the Buffalo Bills. The deal reportedly includes $32 million in guaranteed money, ensuring the 28-year-old will stay in Buffalo for the foreseeable future.

For Detroit, the development removes yet another possible solution at a position that has been under the microscope.

Lions Still Searching for Stability at Center

Since longtime Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow retired prior to the 2025 season, the Lions have been working to find a long-term replacement in the middle of their offensive line.

Detroit’s front office now faces a difficult balancing act.

While several veteran centers have been available in free agency, many of them have commanded large contracts, and the Lions may not be eager to commit that level of salary cap space to the position.

McGovern’s new contract underscores just how expensive the market has become.

A Key Piece for Buffalo

McGovern has been a steady presence along Buffalo’s offensive line and played a key role in protecting franchise quarterback Josh Allen.

The Bills clearly valued his reliability, locking him up long-term before he could hit the open market.

What’s Next for Detroit?

With McGovern now off the market, Detroit will have to continue exploring other options.

The Lions could choose to:

Target a different veteran free agent

Address the position in the NFL Draft

Or rely on internal options already on the roster

Whatever route general manager Brad Holmes ultimately chooses, the center position remains one of the most intriguing questions facing Detroit’s roster heading into the upcoming season.

And with another potential solution now gone, the Lions’ search continues.