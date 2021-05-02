Detroit Lions considered ‘significant’ blockbuster trade prior to 2021 NFL Draft

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions got their guy by selecting OT Penei Sewell out of Oregon.

But prior to the draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes considered a blockbuster trade that would have netted him with a haul in exchange for the No. 7 pick.

Holmes told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he talked to an unnamed team about a “significant move down” that would have netted the Lions with “an abundance of future draft picks.” But when it came down to it, the team looking to move up backed out.

By 10 a.m., the “semi-offer” to move down in the draft from the previous evening that Holmes had been asked to make Wednesday night was deemed too rich for the other team’s liking. Instead, the Lions, after “strongly” considering another pre-draft offer to move into the 20s, were focused on an intimate cluster of five prospects — identified through weeks of draft meetings and months of draft preparation as players they liked — who potentially would be available with the No. 7 overall pick.

Nation, are you happy that the Lions landed Sewell or would you rather them traded down for a haul?