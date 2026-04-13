Brad Holmes Drops Major Hint on Lions Contract Extensions

The Detroit Lions have built one of the youngest and most talented cores in the NFL, and general manager Brad Holmes made it clear they’re already thinking about how to keep it together.

Speaking during his pre-NFL Draft press conference on Monday, Holmes revealed that the team has not yet exercised the fifth-year options on several key players, but that doesn’t mean long-term deals aren’t coming. In fact, Holmes said the Lions have already had contract extension conversations with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell.

Extensions Already on the Radar

Holmes confirmed that the Lions have already begun discussions on potential extensions for four foundational players:

Jahmyr Gibbs

Jack Campbell

Sam LaPorta

Brian Branch

That’s not a random group, it’s the heart of Detroit’s young nucleus.

And it tells you exactly where this front office’s priorities are.

Why the Lions Are Taking This Approach

On the surface, declining to immediately pick up fifth-year options might raise some eyebrows. But in reality, this is a strategic move.

Instead of locking players into preset option values, the Lions appear to be exploring long-term extensions that could offer more flexibility—both for the team and the players.

It’s a proactive approach.

Rather than waiting, Detroit is trying to get ahead of the market and secure key contributors before their price tags climb even higher.

A Sign of Stability in Detroit

This is what successful teams do.

The Lions aren’t scrambling to fill holes—they’re working to retain the players who helped build their foundation. Gibbs has become a dynamic offensive weapon. LaPorta has quickly emerged as one of the league’s top young tight ends. Campbell and Branch have anchored the defense with physical, high-IQ play.

These are not just contributors.

They’re cornerstone pieces.

The Bottom Line

Brad Holmes didn’t make any promises—but he didn’t need to.

The message was clear: the Lions are already working behind the scenes to keep their young core intact for the long haul.

And if those extension talks turn into deals?

Detroit’s window to compete might stay open a lot longer than anyone expected.