Detroit Lions’ contract for Michael Badgley is telling

The Detroit Lions have re-signed kicker Michael Badgley for the 2023 NFL season, but the terms of his one-year deal suggest that he may face competition for his role. Badgley's base salary and prorated bonus are veteran minimums, with a slight bump in guaranteed base salary at $350,000. While the guaranteed money is enough to convince Badgley that he is wanted, it may not be enough to prevent the Lions from signing another kicker if he loses a kicking battle. Badgley was efficient in the 2022 season, missing only four field goals on the season while making all 33 of his extra-point attempts. However, he has a career record of only 6 of 14 field goal attempts beyond 50 yards. This contract suggests that the Lions may be planning to select a kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft or sign an unrestricted rookie free agent.

Key Points

Michael Badgley has re-signed with the Detroit Lions for the 2023 NFL season on a one-year deal.

The deal includes a guaranteed base salary of $350,000.

Badgley was efficient in the 2022 season, missing only four field goals on the season and making all 33 of his extra-point attempts.

Badgley's career record for field goal attempts beyond 50 yards is only 6 of 14.

The Lions may be looking for a long-term solution at the kicker position.

The Lions may select a kicker in the 2023 NFL Draft or sign an unrestricted rookie free agent.

Big Picture: The Detroit Lions' search for consistency at kicker

The Lions have struggled to find consistency at the kicker position in recent years. Badgley's one-year deal with a small amount of guaranteed money suggests that the Lions may not see him as their long-term solution. The Lions may be looking to address this issue in the upcoming NFL Draft or by signing an unrestricted rookie free agent. Finding a consistent kicker could be crucial for the Lions' success in future seasons.

Michael Badgley's Performance By the Numbers

Badgley made 24 of 28 field goal attempts in the 2022 season.

Badgley made all 33 of his extra-point attempts in the 2022 season.

Badgley's career record for field goal attempts beyond 50 yards is 6 of 14.

It is important to note Badgley's consistency from short distances and his struggles from beyond 50 yards.

Bottom Line – One-Year Deal Raises Questions About Lions' Long-Term Kicking Solution

The Lions' contract with Michael Badgley is telling in that it suggests the team may not see him as their long-term solution at kicker. While Badgley was efficient in the 2022 season, his career record for field goal attempts beyond 50 yards may be cause for concern. The Lions' search for consistency at kicker is ongoing, and the team may be looking to address this issue in the upcoming NFL Draft or by signing an unrestricted rookie free agent.