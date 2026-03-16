Two Detroit Lions Contract Triggers Just Kicked In

A couple of important contract clauses for the Detroit Lions were quietly activated over the weekend.

According to Spotrac, two Lions players saw key financial triggers vest in their contracts.

Jared Goff’s 2027 Salary Now Guaranteed

The biggest development involves quarterback Jared Goff.

Per Spotrac, $18 million of Goff’s 2027 salary is now fully guaranteed after the latest contract trigger kicked in.

The vesting guarantee further solidifies Goff’s place as Detroit’s long-term starting quarterback. Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has helped lead one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses and has become a central piece of the Lions’ resurgence.

With the guarantee now locked in, the Lions’ financial commitment to Goff extends even further into the future.

Jack Fox Earns Roster Bonus

The second contract trigger involves one of the league’s most consistent specialists.

Lions punter Jack Fox earned a $250,000 roster bonus as part of his contract.

Fox has been one of the NFL’s top punters since entering the league and remains a key piece of Detroit’s special teams unit.

While the bonus isn’t nearly as large as Goff’s salary guarantee, it represents another reward for a player who has consistently delivered strong performances.

What It Means for Detroit

Contract triggers like these often go unnoticed, but they reflect the Lions’ long-term roster planning.

Detroit has prioritized stability at key positions, and both Goff and Fox represent players the team trusts moving forward.

For Goff, the vesting guarantee strengthens his financial security with the team.

For Fox, the roster bonus is another sign that the Lions continue to value his reliability on special teams.