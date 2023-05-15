Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner accused of providing burner phones

According to a report from Compare.bet (H/T to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press for digging up the story), former Arizona Cardinals official, Mike Disner, who is the current chief operating officer (COO) of the Detroit Lions, has been accused of providing burner phones to team executives. The purpose of these phones was reportedly to facilitate communication between then-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and other high-ranking officials during Keim's suspension.

Key Points

Terry McDonough, a former vice president of the Cardinals, claimed in an arbitration filing that Disner, who was serving as the vice president of football administration for the Cardinals at the time, distributed these burner phones under the direction of team owner Michael Bidwill and Keim. The phones were reportedly given to Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, McDonough, Keim, and Cardinals Vice President of Football Operations and Facilities Matt Caracciolo in July 2018.

Bottom Line – Unveiling Shadows of Deception

The accusations leveled against Disner regarding the provision of burner phones to Cardinals executives during the suspension of Steve Keim have cast a shadow of deception over the organization. Allegations of this nature, if substantiated, can have significant consequences, impacting the trust and credibility of the individuals involved. It is crucial for a thorough investigation to take place to shed light on the truth and uphold the principles of fairness and integrity. Transparency and ethical conduct are paramount in professional sports, and addressing these allegations promptly and appropriately is essential to maintain the reputation and trustworthiness of the teams and individuals associated with them.