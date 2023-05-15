Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner accused of providing burner phones

By W.G. Brady
7
0

According to a report from Compare.bet (H/T to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press for digging up the story), former Arizona Cardinals official, Mike Disner, who is the current chief operating officer (COO) of the Detroit Lions, has been accused of providing burner phones to team executives. The purpose of these phones was reportedly to facilitate communication between then-Cardinals general manager Steve Keim and other high-ranking officials during Keim's suspension.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen 2023 NFL Draft Daniel Jeremiah Pro Football Focus Jahmyr Gibbs Antoine Greene Monday Night Football Mike Disner

Key Points

  • Disner has been accused of providing burner phones to team executives during his time with the Cardinals.
  • The phones were intended for communication during the suspension of Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.
  • Terry McDonough, a former Cardinals vice president, alleged that Disner distributed the phones under the direction of team owner Michael Bidwill and Keim.
  • The burner phones were given to Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, McDonough, Keim, and Cardinals Vice President Matt Caracciolo.

Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner accused of providing burner phones

Terry McDonough, a former vice president of the Cardinals, claimed in an arbitration filing that Disner, who was serving as the vice president of football administration for the Cardinals at the time, distributed these burner phones under the direction of team owner Michael Bidwill and Keim. The phones were reportedly given to Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, McDonough, Keim, and Cardinals Vice President of Football Operations and Facilities Matt Caracciolo in July 2018.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line – Unveiling Shadows of Deception

The accusations leveled against Disner regarding the provision of burner phones to Cardinals executives during the suspension of Steve Keim have cast a shadow of deception over the organization. Allegations of this nature, if substantiated, can have significant consequences, impacting the trust and credibility of the individuals involved. It is crucial for a thorough investigation to take place to shed light on the truth and uphold the principles of fairness and integrity. Transparency and ethical conduct are paramount in professional sports, and addressing these allegations promptly and appropriately is essential to maintain the reputation and trustworthiness of the teams and individuals associated with them.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson plan to become ‘Unstoppable’ for Detroit Tigers
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tigers News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson plan to become ‘Unstoppable’ for Detroit Tigers

For the Detroit Tigers to get to where we all want them to be, Riley Greene and Spencer Torkelson will have to be elite. That is exactly what they plan to do.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.