Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner gives update on Calvin Johnson situation

Detroit Lions Chief Operating Officer Mike Disner recently provided an update on the team's ongoing efforts to mend its relationship with Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson. Disner, who has been tasked with repairing the relationship, has been successful in connecting with Johnson on a personal level, according to previous comments made by the player. During a media session, Disner spoke about the progress that has been made, expressing his admiration for Johnson's commitment to his family, community, and the city of Detroit. He also noted that the team is excited about the possibility of furthering its relationship with Johnson.

Key Points

COO Mike Disner has been tasked with repairing the strained relationship with Calvin Johnson.

Disner has successfully connected with Johnson on a personal level.

Johnson is committed to his family, community, and the city of Detroit.

The Lions are excited about furthering their relationship with Johnson.

Big Picture: Detroit Lions COO Mike Disner is working to repair relationship with Calvin Johnson

The Lions' efforts to mend their relationship with Johnson are significant because of the player's impact on the franchise. Johnson, who played for the Lions from 2007 to 2015, was one of the best receivers in the history of the NFL. He was a six-time Pro Bowler, a two-time First-Team All-Pro, and a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Johnson also holds several NFL records, including the single-season receiving yards record, which he set in 2012 with 1,964 yards. Despite his success, Johnson's relationship with the Lions soured after he retired in 2016, and he has been critical of the team in the media.

“It's been a pleasure to get to know Calvin throughout the process,” Disner said. “He's an impressive, impressive guy. One of the best receivers in the history of the NFL, and on top of that, I mean, he cares deeply about his family, the community, football and the city of Detroit. Him and Barry (Sanders) choosing to live here after they're done is part of what makes them so special.

“Just getting to know Calvin throughout the process, having that open dialogue and just getting to know him as a person, kind of what he's interested in, a lot of that aligns with what we're interested in as an organization, you know, helping the city grow the game,” Disner continued. “So we're excited about furthering that relationship.”

Bottom Line: The Lions seem to be making good progress with Megatron

The Lions' efforts to repair their relationship with Johnson are a positive development for the franchise and the city of Detroit. Johnson was a key figure in the Lions' success during his tenure with the team, and his continued involvement with the franchise would be a significant asset. While the Lions still have work to do in repairing their relationship with Johnson, COO Mike Disner's comments indicate that progress is being made. The Lions and Johnson both have a vested interest in the success of the franchise, and a positive relationship between the two parties would benefit everyone involved.