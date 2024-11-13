Detroit Lions Coordinator Drawing Serious Buzz As Head-Coaching Candidate

As the Detroit Lions continue their ascent atop the NFC standings, two of the team’s key coordinators are starting to generate serious head coaching buzz ahead of the 2025 NFL offseason: offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Both Johnson and Glenn have been sought after for head coaching interviews in the past, but this year, with the Lions’ resurgence, the two coordinators are expected to be in even higher demand. Johnson, who has helped Detroit’s offense become one of the most potent units in the league, has been the subject of speculation as a top candidate for available head coaching jobs. However, Aaron Glenn is now emerging as a serious contender in this space as well.

Aaron Glenn’s Rising Stock

NFL insider Dan Graziano recently noted that Glenn is drawing increasing attention across the league, especially with his impressive track record leading the Lions’ defense this season. Once considered a more understated name in the head coaching circuit, Glenn's success this year has elevated him into the upper echelon of coordinator candidates.

“Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is generating more NFL buzz than in the past,” Graziano said. “His name comes up more often in league circles than I remember, and that's not just in relation to the Saints job, to which he has ties as a former assistant coach there. He has always had leadership traits, and now he has the proof of concept with Detroit's surging defense.”

A Ties to New Orleans and Beyond

In addition to his standout coaching with the Lions, Glenn has a significant connection to the New Orleans Saints, where he coached previously. This connection has raised speculation that he could be in line for a return to the Big Easy should the Saints opt for a coaching change.

It’s not just New Orleans, though. As the season progresses, other potential openings could bring Glenn’s name to the forefront. His ability to develop young players, his strong leadership, and the success of Detroit's defense make him a prime candidate for teams looking for a new head coach in the near future.

The Lions’ Future Looks Bright

With Glenn and Johnson both performing at an elite level, the Detroit Lions are positioned to not only contend for a deep playoff run but also to retain two of the brightest coaching minds in the league. That said, it’s clear that the Lions may face tough decisions in the coming years if both coordinators are courted by other franchises.

For now, however, Campbell and the Lions will be focused on the present, with both Glenn and Johnson continuing to play critical roles in the team’s quest for a Super Bowl appearance. But as their names gain more traction in NFL circles, the coaching future in Detroit could soon be under significant scrutiny.