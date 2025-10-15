3 Cornerbacks the Detroit Lions Could Acquire Before Trade Deadline

The Detroit Lions have shown grit and offensive firepower this season, sitting at 4-2 and very much in the NFC North race. But if there’s one area that’s holding this team back from being truly elite, it’s the cornerback room.

With D.J. Reed and Terrion Arnold banged up and inconsistent play from the reserves, general manager Brad Holmes could once again be looking for a midseason spark before the November 4 trade deadline.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Lions are one of several teams that could be in the market for cornerback help, and three names in particular stand out.

1. Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

Once viewed as one of the most athletic young corners in football, Tariq Woolen’s 2025 season hasn’t gone according to plan. His 41.1 PFF coverage grade ranks among the lowest in the league, and he’s allowing 14.1 yards per catch with a 23.8% missed tackle rate.

So why would the Lions be interested? Simple: upside.

At 6-foot-4 with elite speed, Woolen has traits you can’t teach. Detroit’s coaching staff, led by defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, has a strong track record of developing raw defensive talent. With the Lions’ front seven generating consistent pressure, ranking 9th in total defense and 5th in takeaways, Woolen wouldn’t have to play hero ball.

The Seahawks, currently 4-2 and deep at corner, could be willing to move Woolen for a mid-round pick. This is the type of calculated gamble that fits Holmes’ M.O.

2. Rasul Douglas, Miami Dolphins

If the Lions want instant reliability, Rasul Douglas should be near the top of their list. Despite joining the Dolphins late in the offseason, Douglas has been one of the few bright spots in Miami’s 1-5 start, earning a 77.9 PFF coverage grade and recording three pass breakups on 161 coverage snaps.

Detroit knows Douglas well from his years tormenting the NFC North as a Green Bay Packer, and his familiarity with physical, press-heavy schemes would make the transition seamless.

Douglas isn’t a long-term solution, but he’s a proven one.

Given Miami’s struggles and locker room issues, Douglas could be available for the right price, and for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, he’s worth the call.

3. Alontae Taylor, New Orleans Saints

Quietly, Alontae Taylor might be one of the most underrated cornerbacks in football right now. On a disappointing Saints squad, he’s put together a 69.5 coverage grade, his best mark yet.

What makes Taylor such an intriguing target for Detroit is his positional flexibility. He’s played significant snaps both outside and in the slot, which is huge for a team like the Lions that often mixes personnel based on matchup.

The Saints have shown they’re willing to move on from solid corners before (Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo say hello), and Taylor is entering the prime of his career.

If Holmes wants a long-term piece rather than a short-term rental, Taylor makes the most sense.

The Bottom Line

The Lions’ defense has been tough, ranking in the top 10 in total defense and 5th in takeaways, but the injuries and depth concerns at cornerback can’t be ignored.

Adding a player like Woolen, Douglas, or Taylor could be the move that takes this defense from good to great, especially with the playoffs in sight and a roster built to win now.

Brad Holmes has shown he’s not afraid to be aggressive. Don’t be surprised if one of these names is wearing Honolulu Blue before the deadline.