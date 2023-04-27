Detroit Lions could be among teams offering package to Cardinals for No. 3 pick

As it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but GM Brad Holmes has shown in the past that he is not afraid to trade up if there is a target he covets. According to a report from Dianna Russini, the Arizona Cardinals are currently discussing multiple trade offers they have received for the No. 3 overall pick. Could the Lions be one of the teams that have made the Cardinals an offer for the No. 3 pick?

Who would the Lions trade up for?

If you take Jalen Carter out of the picture (I believe the Lions have), then Will Anderson Jr., in my opinion, is the next-best defensive player in this draft cycle. As I have written in the past, It would not surprise me at all if Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell covet Anderson Jr., and they could look to trade up to No. 3 to make sure that they get their guy.

The cost to move up to No. 3 could be too costly

Let's say the Lions do want to trade up to No. 3 to land the player they love, what would it cost? Well, this is a question that is not cut and dry because it sounds like there could be a bidding war going on for the pick. My best guess is that the Lions would have to give up No. 6 and probably one of their second-round picks to get the job done. If that's the case, I would prefer they wait until No. 6 and take the best player available.