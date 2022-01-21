Detroit Lions could be getting alternate-color helmet for 2022 season

The Detroit Lions could soon be getting a second helmet.

According to reports, the NFL has sent a memo to teams to notify them that they will be allowed to use two different helmets beginning in 2022.

From NBC Sports: (From June)

The NFL will bring back alternate-color helmets next year.

In a memo sent to teams this afternoon, the league announced a new policy that will give teams the opportunity to use two different helmets starting in the 2022 season, a popular move with fans who like alternate and throwback uniforms.

Teams can pair the second helmet with alternate, throwback or Color Rush uniforms, so long as they follow all league policies on ensuring that all alternate helmets are properly fitted, and that all players are provided with sufficient opportunity to wear the alternate helmets in practice prior to wearing them in a game.

Nation, what should the Lions alternate helmet look like?