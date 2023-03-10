On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions announced they had signed IOL Ross Pierschbacher to a contract extension, and plenty of fans got excited because they thought a flurry of re-signings would follow. Well, Thursday passed without any moves, and with the free agency tampering period beginning Monday at noon, some fans are starting to become a bit restless. They should not be. In fact, Sunday could be a HUGE day for the Lions.

Detroit Lions could be in for a HUGE Sunday

Never fear, folks! Yes, many of you are wondering why the Lions have not yet re-signed Jamaal Williams, but, to be honest, it would have been surprising if that news had already broken. In general, the Lions (and other teams around the league) do not start announcing re-signings until the day before the NFL free agent tampering period begins, which is on Monday. With that being said, don't be surprised if Sunday is a HUGE day for the Lions, as they could announce a flurry of signings.

A year ago, on the day before the tampering period began, the Lions re-signed Alex Anzalone, Jalen Elliott, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and C.J. Moore. Then, the following day, the Lions re-signed Tracy Walker, Evan Brown, and Tim Boyle.