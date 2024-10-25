fb
Friday, October 25, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Could Be Without Key Player Vs. Titans

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions may be down another defensive end for their Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. According to a report from Detroit Free Press’s Dave Birkett, Lions head coach Dan Campbell shared that defensive end Josh Paschal missed practice for the second consecutive day on Friday, and it’s looking less likely he’ll be ready for Sunday. Although Campbell didn't confirm Paschal’s absence, his comments hinted strongly at that outcome.

The Lions are already facing a challenging situation on the defensive line. With key players Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport also unavailable, the potential loss of Paschal would mean the Lions are down three of their top pass-rushers. Campbell did provide some reassurance, however, stating that there are no long-term concerns regarding Paschal's health, which implies he could return to the lineup in the near future.

The Lions will need significant contributions from reserve players to maintain their defensive strength on Sunday.

