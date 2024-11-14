Detroit Lions Could Be Without Pro Bowl Player For Matchup vs. Jaguars

The Detroit Lions may be without their Pro Bowl tight end Sam LaPorta for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, LaPorta missed his second straight practice on Thursday, casting further doubt on his availability for the Week 11 matchup.

LaPorta, who injured his left shoulder in the Lions' dramatic 26-23 win over the Houston Texans last week, did not finish the game due to the injury. Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the situation on Wednesday, stating that LaPorta is his only major injury concern for the week.

As the Lions prepare for their return to Ford Field, LaPorta's absence would be a significant loss for the offense, but the team remains hopeful for his recovery before game time. Fans will be watching closely for any updates as the weekend approaches.