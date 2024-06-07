Detroit Lions Could Be Without Top Free Agent To Start 2024 Season





Don’t expect one Detroit Lions starter to be ready to roll when training camp begins

As the Detroit Lions wrap up their minicamp, Head Coach Dan Campbell has expressed confidence about the team’s readiness and player attendance for the upcoming training camp in late July. Campbell’s outlook is buoyed by the players’ health and preparation, suggesting that the team is on track for nearly perfect attendance.

Recovery and Readiness of Key Players

The Lions have been working hard, focusing on both intense activities and rehabilitation for key players. One player under the spotlight is defensive tackle DJ Reader, who is recovering from a quad injury. While Reader may need a bit more time before he can rejoin practice, his progress is in line with the team’s expectations. Reader has shared his optimism about being ready by the start of the season.

“Yeah, I would say Reader would be the one who—he’ll be a decision on at what point is he ready to start practicing,” Campbell said on Thursday. “But that’s not something that we’re caught off guard by. We knew this would take a minute here.

“I would anticipate everybody else to be pretty close to ready, if not it’s going to be tight. It’ll be enough to where they’re going to get a really good amount of training camp work, if that makes sense. So no, there’s nobody that I’m alarmed by. I would say Reader is probably the one that’s going to take a minute.”

Maintaining Physical and Mental Preparedness

Coach Dan Campbell has praised the team’s current physical condition and mental preparation. He emphasized the importance of maintaining these levels during the break to ensure the players return in peak condition for training camp.

“They’re in really good shape right now. They really are,” Campbell said. “It’s one of those that you wish you could start camp in a week. However, you’re going to trust that these guys are going to continue to put in the work, and they do, but make sure you come back into camp and you’re in tip-top shape. That you’re where you are when you left here. And make sure that that’s where you’re at physically. But then mentally, understand that wherever you want this to go and where you want us to go as a team. The work to that point and the work that it’s going to take to get there, you need to understand what that looks like and what you’re getting prepared to do.”

Looking Ahead to Training Camp

With a strong focus on recovery and readiness, the Detroit Lions are well-positioned for a productive training camp. The spirit of optimism and preparedness among both the players and coaching staff is palpable. As training camp approaches, the Lions’ commitment to ensuring health and peak performance sets a promising tone for the season ahead.