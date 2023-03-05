Detroit Lions could benefit from Anthony Richardson’s epic combine performance

Following an epic display at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, the Anthony Richardson hype train has now reached full speed, and it could end up benefitting the Detroit Lions, who hold the No. 6 and No. 18 pick in the opening round of the 2023 NFL Draft. At this point, it seems like Richardson will almost certainly be selected within the top 10 picks, which is good news for the Lions.

Key Points

Anthony Richardson is the biggest, tallest, and fastest quarterback in this year's draft class

He recorded a 40-yard dash time of 4.43 seconds and a top speed of 23.44 mph

Richardson's broad jump of 10-foot-9 (Combine record for QB)

His vertical jump of 40.5 inches set the all-time record for quarterbacks at the combine

His unofficial Relative Athletic Score is 10.0 out of 10.0, indicating that he is an exceptional athlete

While his accuracy needs improvement, Richardson's arm strength was impressive at the combine

The Detroit Lions, who have two top-20 picks in this year's draft, could be a potential landing spot for Richardson

Even if the Lions don't draft Richardson, his performance could still benefit them by pushing a blue-chip defensive player down to their pick

Why it Matters for Anthony Richardson and Detroit Lions

With the hype for Richardson being so high, you can bet that NFL teams in need of a quarterback will strongly consider selecting him in the upcoming draft, even if it means trading up to get him. Here are three NFL Draft scenarios that could benefit the Lions.

If Richardson is selected in the Top 5, chances are that either Jalen Carter , Will Anderson , or Tyree Wilson would be available for the Lions at No. 6.

, , or would be available for the Lions at No. 6. If Richardson is available at No. 6, and the Lions love him, they can select him

If Richardson is available at No. 6, and the Lions don't love him, they can trade down to acquire more draft capital

The only downfall from Richardson having a huge day would be if the Lions planned to take him at No. 18 if he slid to them. It does not seem like that will happen at this point.

Bottom Line: Richardson's big day should help the Lions

The bottom line is that Ricahrdson's big day at the NFL Scouting Combine should help the Lions in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson has pretty much solidified himself as a top 10 pick and the Lions will either benefit by landing a top defensive player (if Richardson goes Top 5), selecting Richardson at No. 6, or trading the No. 6 pick to the highest bidder, which would result in them acquiring additional draft capital. Time will tell which of those scenarios come to fruition.