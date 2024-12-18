Detroit Lions Could Bring Back Castoff Defender To Bolster Secondary

The Detroit Lions have become the walking wounded in as the 2024 season has gone on, with injuries piling up across the roster. While the offense has certainly faced its fair share of adversity, it’s the defense that has been hit hardest, particularly in the secondary. The Lions’ defense has been ravaged by injuries, with cornerback Carlton Davis III, one of their key defenders, suffering a season-ending fractured jaw during their tough loss to the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday.

With Davis now out for the season, the Lions are in need of reinforcements at cornerback. While there are a number of potential options out there, one player they should seriously consider bringing back is Jerry Jacobs. A 2021 undrafted free agent, Jacobs proved himself to be a reliable contributor during his time with the Lions, and with the state of their current secondary, his return could be the depth boost the team desperately needs.

Jerry Jacobs’ Lions Legacy

Jerry Jacobs, who stands 5-11 and weighs 203 pounds, started 29 games over three seasons with the Lions. During that time, he accumulated 116 solo tackles, 23 pass deflections, and four interceptions, showing that he could contribute both as a tackler and a coverage defender. Jacobs was a consistent presence in the secondary and played an important role in helping stabilize the Lions’ defensive backfield during the team’s rebuilding process.

His 2023 season was particularly solid under head coach Dan Campbell, as Jacobs recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions, and eight passes defended. Despite his solid play, the Lions let Jacobs walk in the offseason, likely in part due to the team’s crowded cornerback room and potential salary cap concerns. However, the current situation is far different. With Davis out and the Lions struggling with defensive injuries, the team may now find themselves in a position where Jacobs’ services could help the cause.

Why Jerry Jacobs Makes Sense Now

Bringing Jerry Jacobs back could be a smart move for several reasons. First, he is familiar with the Lions' system and has experience working under Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. He already knows what is expected of him, and after spending some time away from the team, he would likely be ready to step in and contribute right away, even if it is in a limited way.

Second, Jacobs has shown the ability to be a ball hawk in the secondary. With three interceptions in his last season with the Lions, he has demonstrated an ability to make game-changing plays when needed. In a secondary already hurting due to the loss of key players, Jacobs could provide both immediate depth and potential impact in key moments.

Finally, Jacobs is a low-risk option. Having already been waived earlier this season by the Los Angeles Rams after an injury settlement, he would not cost the Lions much to bring back. Given the team’s injury woes and the fact that Jacobs has been in their system before, this move could allow the Lions to add an experienced player to their roster without the need for a major investment.

The Bigger Picture

While it’s clear that the Lions let Jacobs go for a reason, the team’s current position calls for pragmatic decision-making. With the injuries piling up and the defense looking for answers, the Lions can’t afford to be sentimental. Jacobs may not have been their top option in the offseason, but given the current circumstances, bringing him back as a depth player is a move that makes sense.

The Lions are in a playoff race, and their secondary is a critical part of that push. With the defense struggling to remain healthy, reinforcements are needed. Jacobs may not be the flashy addition some fans are hoping for, but he is a proven commodity who could help stabilize the secondary during these crucial final weeks of the season.

In a season where the Lions have fought hard to reach this point, it’s crucial they continue to make smart, calculated decisions in the face of adversity. Bringing back Jerry Jacobs would be a step in the right direction, giving the team a reliable veteran presence to help weather the storm and keep their playoff hopes alive.