Detroit Lions could bring back Marvin Jones Jr. in 2023

The Detroit Lions have some big decisions to make in the offseason, including the future of wide receiver DJ Chark, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent. Chark is undoubtedly talented, but he may demand more money than general manager Brad Holmes is willing to pay. That's where bringing back Marvin Jones Jr. on a cheap deal could make a lot of sense for the Lions.

Why it Matters for Marvin Jones Jr. and Detroit Lions

Jones Jr. already has a history with the Lions, having spent four seasons with the team from 2016-2020. During that time, he was a reliable target for Matthew Stafford, catching 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. Jones Jr. would bring a great veteran presence to the locker room, and his familiarity with the Lions' system would be an asset to the team.

What Would Jones Jr. Cost?

According to Spotrac.com, Jones Jr.'s market value is 2 years, $6,980,834, which is an average of $3,490,417 per season. Given his age (turning 33 in March), and his numbers from the 2022 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars (46 catches, 529 yards, and three touchdowns), it's reasonable to expect that Jones Jr. could be signed to a team-friendly deal.

Marvin Jones Jr. By the Numbers

Here are Jones Jr.'s numbers from his 2022 season with the Jaguars:

32 years old (33 in March)

16 games

46 receptions

529 yards

3 TDs

In the 2022 season with the Jaguars, Jones Jr. played in all 16 games, catching 46 passes for 529 yards and three touchdowns. At 32 years old, he may not have the explosive speed he once had, but he's still a solid route-runner with reliable hands. And with some young receivers in Detroit, Jones Jr.'s experience and leadership could be invaluable for the Lions.

Bottom Line

If DJ Chark demands too much money in free agency, the Lions could do a lot worse than bringing back Marvin Jones Jr. on a cheap deal. He's a veteran presence in the locker room, and he's still a reliable target in the passing game. It's a move that makes a lot of sense for the Lions as they continue their rebuild.