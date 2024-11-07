Detroit Lions Could Catch Double Break As 2 Star Texans Miss Practice

On Thursday, the Houston Texans released their latest injury report, and it featured significant concerns for their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions. Star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. missed practice for the second consecutive day due to an ankle injury. In addition to Anderson, star wide receiver Nico Collins also missed practice. Although Collins is eligible to come off Injured Reserve this week, he has yet to begin practicing.

If either Anderson Jr. or Collins, or both, are unable to suit up on Sunday night, it would represent a huge break for the Lions as they look to secure a victory against a talented Texans squad.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ injury report for Thursday:

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status Azeez Al-Shaair Knee Limited Limited – – Will Anderson Jr. Ankle DNP DNP – – Derek Barnett Calf/Shoulder DNP Limited – – Folorunso Fatukasi Groin/Shoulder DNP DNP – – Kenyon Green Shoulder DNP DNP – – Jake Hansen Ankle Limited DNP – – Dylan Horton Illness DNP Limited – – Jerry Hughes Hip Limited Limited – – Shaq Mason Hip Limited Full – – Jeff Okudah Quad Limited Limited – – Jarrett Patterson Concussion Full Full – – Dameon Pierce Groin DNP DNP – – Jimmie Ward Groin Limited Limited – –

Bottom Line

With Anderson Jr. and Collins sidelined, the Lions could gain a significant advantage in their quest for a crucial win. The absence of a top pass rusher like Anderson could provide Lions quarterback Jared Goff more time in the pocket, while the lack of a dynamic playmaker like Collins could impact the Texans' offensive effectiveness.