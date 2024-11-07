fb
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Could Catch Double Break As 2 Star Texans Miss Practice

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
On Thursday, the Houston Texans released their latest injury report, and it featured significant concerns for their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Lions. Star defensive end Will Anderson Jr. missed practice for the second consecutive day due to an ankle injury. In addition to Anderson, star wide receiver Nico Collins also missed practice. Although Collins is eligible to come off Injured Reserve this week, he has yet to begin practicing.

Houston Texans Arizona Cardinals Tank Dell Shot

If either Anderson Jr. or Collins, or both, are unable to suit up on Sunday night, it would represent a huge break for the Lions as they look to secure a victory against a talented Texans squad.

Here’s a look at the Texans’ injury report for Thursday:

PlayerInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
Azeez Al-ShaairKneeLimitedLimited
Will Anderson Jr.AnkleDNPDNP
Derek BarnettCalf/ShoulderDNPLimited
Folorunso FatukasiGroin/ShoulderDNPDNP
Kenyon GreenShoulderDNPDNP
Jake HansenAnkleLimitedDNP
Dylan HortonIllnessDNPLimited
Jerry HughesHipLimitedLimited
Shaq MasonHipLimitedFull
Jeff OkudahQuadLimitedLimited
Jarrett PattersonConcussionFullFull
Dameon PierceGroinDNPDNP
Jimmie WardGroinLimitedLimited

Bottom Line

With Anderson Jr. and Collins sidelined, the Lions could gain a significant advantage in their quest for a crucial win. The absence of a top pass rusher like Anderson could provide Lions quarterback Jared Goff more time in the pocket, while the lack of a dynamic playmaker like Collins could impact the Texans' offensive effectiveness.

