Detroit Lions could catch HUGE break thanks to Kansas City Chiefs request

Prior to Monday, there had been multiple reports suggesting that the Kansas City Chiefs would be taking on the Chicago Bears in Germany during the 2023 season. But according to a report from Peter King, the Chiefs have requested that they do not play the Bears in Germany, which means the Detroit Lions could be back in play for an overseas game in 2023. This would be a huge break for the Lions as they would avoid having to play the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Key Points

Detroit Lions could be back in play for overseas game in 2023

Here is what Peter King has to say about the Chiefs and their overseas game in Germany.

- Advertisement -

“Not so fast on the reports of Kansas City dominating the Germany games in 2023 and 2024. Kansas City is playing a November game in Frankfurt this year; that’s a fact. The German newspaper Bild reported KC would play Chicago in the Germany game, and that KC would play again in Germany in 2024 when Carolina is due to host a game there. Bild reported Carolina’s 2024 foe would be Kansas City. I’ve been told there’s some doubt on both of those reports. First: When a team gives up one of its home games to play overseas, it has the option of requesting to the league one home game on its schedule the team does not want moved. I’m told Kansas City requested that the Chicago game not be played overseas.“

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

If King's report is accurate, that would mean the Lions are back in play to take on the Chiefs in Germany this coming season. This would be a huge break for the Lions as they would get to take on the Chiefs on a neutral field rather than having to travel to one of the toughest places to play in the NFL, Arrowhead Stadium. Fingers crossed!