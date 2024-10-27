Detroit Lions Could Catch MASSIVE Break vs. Packers

Next week, the Detroit Lions face off against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in a pivotal NFC North showdown. The Lions, currently atop the division, could be in line for a huge advantage as Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love may not be available. Love suffered what appeared to be a groin injury during today’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving his status for next week in question.

#Packers injury update: QB Jordan Love (groin) is questionable to return.



S Evan Williams (hamstring) is out. #GBvsJAX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2024

The injury occurred in the first quarter, and Love attempted to play through it, clearly limping during several offensive series. Eventually, the Packers turned to backup quarterback Malik Willis in the third quarter. Given the critical nature of this divisional matchup, Love’s absence would be a substantial blow to the Packers, as he has been a central piece in Green Bay’s offensive plans this season.

If Love is unable to suit up, the Lions will face an offense led by Willis, who is still gaining experience as a starter. With Detroit’s defense performing at a high level, a Love absence could give the Lions a significant edge and boost their chances of securing a win in Green Bay to extend their division lead.

The Lions-Packers matchup is set for next week, and both teams know that a victory would be a major step toward an NFC North title.