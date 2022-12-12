Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets

Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.

What break could the Detroit Lions catch against the New York Jets?

Heading into the 2022 season, not very many people thought the Jets would be a very good team, but they have been solid as they have had a 7-6 record heading into their Week 15 matchup against the Lions.

That being said, the Jets could end up being with arguably their best player this coming Sunday as DT Quinnen Williams, who is having the best season of his career, injured his calf during the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Bills.

Williams was unable to return to the game, and following the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said his start DT is “day-to-day” and that he hopes he can play against the Lions.

“What I got right now is day-to-day from the trainers,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “They feel like he’s got a chance to make it this week.”

The Jets’ defense has been very good so far in 2022, and a big reason for their success is the play of Quinnen Williams. If they are forced to play without him, it would be a huge break for the Lions.