Friday, March 7, 2025
Detroit Lions Could Cut Veteran DT DJ Reader In Coming Days

By W.G. Brady
Less than one year ago, the Detroit Lions signed DT DJ Reader to a 2-year, $22 million contract with the hope that he would bounce back from a torn quad that he suffered during his final season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Fast forward to the present, and the Lions could soon make the difficult decision to cut Reader.

Why it Matters

By no means could you say that DJ Reader had a “bad” season with the Lions in 2024, but he did not live up to the hype, which, as a result, puts him in jeopardy of being a cap casualty. That said, the Lions will be looking to ADD depth to their defensive line during the offseason, and cutting Reader seems counter productive.

How Much Would the Detroit Lions Save By Cutting DJ Reader?

If the Lions do decide to make DJ Reader a cap casualty, it will be all about the amount of cap space they would save. Reader is due to receive a $4 million roster bonus next week, which means if the Lions are going to cut him, it could happen in the coming days. If the Lions do cut Reader, they would absorb $4,972,000 in dead money, but they would also save $7,961,000 in cap space.

Bottom Line

Whether or not the Lions plan to move on from DJ Reader should be known very soon. My gut tells me Reader will be around for the 2025 season, as the Lions are in need of talent on the defensive line. That said, if Brad Holmes feels like the $7,961,000 in cap space could be used to upgrade the position, then Reader may have played his last snap with the Lions.

