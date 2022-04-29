Detroit Lions could get absolute steal in second round of 2022 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books and our Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick before trading up and taking WR Jameson Williams with the No. 12 pick.

Now it is time to shift gears and take a look at who the Lions could end up getting in the second round, which will begin on Friday night.

Lions could get absolute steal in Round 2

After trading No. 32, No. 34, and No. 66 to the Minnesota Vikings to move up to No. 12, the Lions’ next pick now comes at No. 46 and if things fall their way, they could walk away with an absolute steal.

Heading into the draft, I repeatedly mentioned LB Nakobe Dean, S Lewis Cine, and S Jaquan Brisker, as real possibilities for the Lions at No. 32 and No. 34.

Well, of those three players, both Dean and Brisker are still available (Vikings took Cine at No. 32) and if either were to slide to No. 46, that would be a huge steal for the Lions.

In addition, if you have read my work, you know my undying love for QB Malik Willis, who somehow did not get drafted in the first round and if he were to slip to the Lions at No. 46, they would have to strongly consider taking him based on value alone.

Nation, who would you like to see the Lions select at No. 46?

Embed from Getty Images

