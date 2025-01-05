Detroit Lions Could Get DOUBLE BOOST If They Make Super Bowl

The Detroit Lions are just one game away from securing a historic victory, as they prepare to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. With both teams sitting at 14-2, the stakes couldn’t be higher. A win for the Lions would not only clinch the NFC North title for the second consecutive year but also secure the coveted No. 1 seed in the NFC, which would provide them with a much-needed bye week before playoff action begins.

Aidan Hutchinson and Derrick Barnes Could Return

But the stakes go even higher for the Lions. By now, you have certainly heard that Aidan Hutchinson has said he will be back for the Lions if they make it to the Super Bowl, and now, according to Justin Rogers, the Lions could also get back LB Derrick Barnes if they make it to the Super Bowl.

Rogers tweeted about Barnes’ progress, revealing that the linebacker is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could be back if the Lions reach the Super Bowl. “After talking to Derrick Barnes and learning about his rehab progress, he had me convinced he could get back for a Super Bowl. He's moved to AlterG treadmill work and just hit the front end of his post-surgery timetable,” Rogers shared.

A Super Bowl Run Within Reach

Having Aidan Hutchinson and Derrick Barnes available would give the Lions a much-needed defensive boost as they look to compete for a championship. With the ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl, the Lions are inching closer to a dream scenario: securing the No. 1 seed and getting key players back for a run at the title. Fingers crossed!