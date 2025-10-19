Detroit Lions Could Get Double Gut Punch vs. Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions‘ defense might be in for a long night under the lights at Ford Field.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could have both Mike Evans and Emeka Egbuka on the field Monday night, despite each being listed as questionable. Schefter reports that Evans is “likely to play,” while Egbuka has “a real chance to play” after suffering a low-grade hamstring strain last Sunday. The Bucs won’t make a final call on Egbuka until pregame warmups.

That’s potentially devastating news for a Detroit secondary already gutted by injuries. The Lions have officially ruled out Terrion Arnold, D.J. Reed, Brian Branch, and Kerby Joseph, leaving their starting defensive backfield completely depleted.

If both Evans and Egbuka suit up, quarterback Baker Mayfield will have his top weapons ready to exploit Detroit’s thin coverage unit, a matchup nightmare for defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard, who’ll likely lean on backups and creative schemes to survive the night.

Dan Campbell’s squad has overcome adversity before, but this test, facing two top-tier receivers with four starters missing, could define how gritty this team truly is.