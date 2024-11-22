fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Could Get Nice Boost For Matchup Vs. Colts

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 12 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, they could be in line for a significant boost to their defense. Head coach Dan Campbell provided an encouraging update on Friday, revealing that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley could make his debut this Sunday.

Dan Campbell Emmanuel Moseley

Moseley, who has been recovering from injury, has shown considerable improvement over the past few weeks. Campbell shared that Moseley has been taking reps and is trending in the right direction. While there is still some uncertainty about whether he will play on Sunday, Campbell remains hopeful. “He’s been taking reps. He’s gotten better over the last three weeks. I think there’s a real good chance that he goes or doesn’t go for this game. He’s trending the right way,” Campbell said as quoted by SI.

Moseley's versatility could be a valuable asset for the Lions, as Campbell noted he is capable of playing multiple positions, including corner, nickel, and safety. His potential return would add depth and flexibility to Detroit’s secondary, providing the Lions with another option in their defensive scheme.

Emmanuel Moseley injured Emmanuel Moseley has message

The Lions will be looking to stay undefeated on the road as they face off against the Colts, and Moseley’s presence could be a key factor in continuing their success. Fans will be eagerly awaiting the final decision on Moseley’s availability, but it’s clear that his return would be a welcome addition to the defense.

