Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

How can the Detroit Lions move up to No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

If a couple of things go correctly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Detroit Lions could move up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

First, let’s take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order heading into Week 16. As you can see, the Lions currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (Via the Rams), and the No. 18 overall pick in the first round.

So, with that being said, here is what happens for the Detroit Lions to move up to the No. 2 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft by the time you go to bed on Christmas Night.

Chicago Bears (3-11) beat Buffalo Bills (11-3) – Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

Denver Broncos (4-10) beat Los Angeles Rams (4-10) – Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Moving up to No. 2 would be amazing, but if you want to get a bit greedy, you should also still be rooting for the Houston Texans to win out. If that happens, and the Rams lose out, the Detroit Lions would end up with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s unlikely, but it is Christmas! Anything is possible!