Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More
    spot_img
    Detroit Lions and NFL ArchiveAnalysis and Opinion

    Detroit Lions could hold No. 2 pick by Christmas Night

    By: W.G. Brady

    Date:

    Share post:

    Newsletter Sign up

    Happy Christmas Eve! On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will take on the Carolina Panthers in a game that means a ton for both teams. With a win, the Lions would move one step closer to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs, while the Panthers are still alive to win the NFC South Division. Though Lions’ fans will be rooting hard for a playoff spot in Week 16, they can also be rooting for a higher pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

    Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Mock Draft

    How can the Detroit Lions move up to No. 2 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

    If a couple of things go correctly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Detroit Lions could move up to the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

    First, let’s take a look at the 2023 NFL Draft order heading into Week 16. As you can see, the Lions currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (Via the Rams), and the No. 18 overall pick in the first round.

    PICKTEAMRECORDWIN%GBSOSSTREAK
    1 Houston1-12-1.107.508Lost 9
    2 Chicago3-11.2141.5.571Lost 7
    3 Denver  SEA 4-10.2862.5.483Won 1
    4 LA Rams  DET 4-10.2862.5.500Lost 1
    5 Arizona4-10.2862.5.517Lost 4
    6 Indianapolis4-9-1.3213.0.512Lost 4
    7 Atlanta5-9.3573.5.447Lost 3
    8 Carolina5-9.3573.5.452Lost 1
    9 New Orleans  PHI 5-9.3573.5.496Won 1
    10 Las Vegas6-8.4294.5.456Won 1
    11 Cleveland  HOU 6-8.4294.5.506Won 1
    12 Pittsburgh6-8.4294.5.533Won 1
    13 Green Bay6-8.4294.5.548Won 2
    14 Jacksonville7-8.4675.0.490Won 3
    15 NY Jets7-8.4675.0.536Lost 4
    16 Seattle7-7.5005.5.454Lost 2
    17 New England7-7.5005.5.519Lost 1
    18 Detroit7-7.5005.5.546Won 3

    So, with that being said, here is what happens for the Detroit Lions to move up to the No. 2 spot in the 2023 NFL Draft by the time you go to bed on Christmas Night.

    • Chicago Bears (3-11) beat Buffalo Bills (11-3) – Saturday at 1:00 p.m.
    • Denver Broncos (4-10) beat Los Angeles Rams (4-10) – Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

    Moving up to No. 2 would be amazing, but if you want to get a bit greedy, you should also still be rooting for the Houston Texans to win out. If that happens, and the Rams lose out, the Detroit Lions would end up with the No. 1 overall pick. It’s unlikely, but it is Christmas! Anything is possible!

    Detroit Lions Barry Sanders
    Detroit Lions

    More From This Author

    Previous article
    Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Related articles

    Analysis and Opinion

    Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting defense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

    Here is what we believe the Detroit Lions starting defense will look like against the Carolina Panthers.
    Analysis and Opinion

    Predicting the Detroit Lions’ starting offense for Week 16 matchup vs. Panthers

    Here is what we believe the Detroit Lions starting offense will look like on Saturday against the Panthers.
    Analysis and Opinion

    Projecting who the Detroit Lions will play in the 2022 NFL Playoffs

    The 2022 NFL Playoffs are right around the corner and our Detroit Lions are still in the mix.
    Analysis and Opinion

    5 Teams Detroit Lions fans should root for in Week 16

    The Detroit Lions can actually control their own destiny if a few things go right for them in Week 16.

    Aenean mollis odio augue, sit amet sollicitudin augue ullamcorper eget. Praesent tincidunt et neque congue efficitur.

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv