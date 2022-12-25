Merch
    Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions could land a prime-time game

    W.G. Brady
    By W.G. Brady

    When the Detroit Lions 2022 regular season schedule was released, quite a few people were bummed out that they did not get a single prime-time game. Well, depending on how things play out in Week 17, the Lions could end up getting a prime-time game in Week 18.

    Detroit Lions

    How could the Detroit Lions land a prime-time game in Week 18?

    As it stands, the NFL has not yet released their game times for Week 18, as they are waiting to see which matchups will be the most important.

    With the Lions losing on Christmas Eve and the Green Bay Packers winning on Christmas Day, they are now tied for the No. 9 spot in the NFC standings.

    If both the Lions and Packers win in Week 17, and they get a little help from the Commanders and Seahawks losing, their playoff chances would go to 39% (Lions) and 61% (Packers).

    If that scenario plays out, there is a very good chance that the NFL would move the Lions at Packers Week 18 matchup to Sunday Night Football.

    Nation, would you like to see the Lions at the Packers on Sunday Night Football?

    Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNotes

