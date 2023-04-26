We are just one day away from the 2023 NFL Draft and there is a chance the Detroit Lions could land the ‘next Drew Brees‘ if things fall their way. There is no question about it that Lions GM Brad Holmes will add a quarterback to the Lions roster prior to training camp, which means he will either add one via the NFL Draft, or he will wait until the draft is over and sign a veteran free agent such as Teddy Bridgewater.

Detroit Lions could land ‘next Drew Brees' in 2023 NFL Draft

If there is one quarterback in this draft that I would love for the Lions to select in the upcoming NFL Draft, it is Jake Haener out of Fresno State. Yes, he undersized (much like Brees was), but he is extremely tough (as Brees was), extremely smart (as Brees was), and he has the “it factor” (as Brees had), which makes me believe he could end up being a solid NFL quarterback.

When would the Lions have to pull the trigger?

It was too long ago that some “experts” had Haener as a fifth or sixth-round prospect, but as the draft has approached, many, including Dane Brugler of The Athletic, have a fourth-round grade on the QB out of Fresno State. DSN's own Don Drysdale recently released his “Perfect” 7-Round mock draft for the Lions, and he has the Lions taking Haener in Round 5. Personally, I cannot see him lasting past Round 4, which is a problem as the Lions do not currently have a fourth-round pick. That being said, Brad Holmes has shown that if there is a player he wants, he is willing to trade up to get him, and that is exactly what I can see happening in this situation.

Bottom Line: Haener is going to be a steal for somebody

Whether or not the Lions are able to land Jake Haener in the upcoming draft is yet to be determined, but there is no question in my mind that any team that takes him will be getting an absolute steal. Is Haener ever going to do what Brees did in the NFL, probably not, that would be a crazy thing to predict. But can he come in and become a solid NFL quarterback for years to come? Yes, I truly believe that to be the case.