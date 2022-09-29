When the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a trio of draft picks and quarterback Jared Goff, many believed that Goff would be looked at as a bridge until the Lions landed their QB of the future.

But could that QB of the future be the next Matthew Stafford?

As it stands, the Lions are rolling with Goff as their starting quarterback but depending on how he plays throughout the 2022 season will almost certainly determine whether or not GM Brad Holmes and HC Dan Campbell keep him around long-term.

Detroit Lions could land ‘next Matthew Stafford’ in 2023 NFL Draft

If Jared Goff struggles, chances are that the Lions will have a poor record and they will be in a position to select a quarterback in the 2023 NFL Draft.

One quarterback who the Lions will definitely look at closely is Kentucky signal caller, Will Levis.

Well, according to ESPN NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper, his comp for Levis just so happens to be, former Lions QB, Matthew Stafford.

Here is what Kiper recently had to say about Levis.

From ESPN:

4. Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

HT: 6-3 | WT: 232 | Class: Senior

I recently went through all of Levis’ throws in 16 starts at Kentucky, and I was extremely impressed. He has a rocket launcher for an arm; the Penn State transfer makes some “wow” throws. That has gotten him into trouble at times — he has four picks in three games this season — but it’s clear watching him that he believes he can fit the ball into any window. My comp is Matthew Stafford. Levis plays in a pro-style offense at Kentucky, and he’s not going to need much time to adjust to the NFL. He doesn’t have a great supporting cast of playmakers around him, but he makes it work. He can maneuver the pocket and throw on the run. He’s the real deal, and he’s going to battle to be the top signal-caller in this class, though I want to see him clean up the mistakes and limit his turnovers.

Nation, would you like to see the Detroit Lions select Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft?