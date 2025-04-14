Detroit Lions Could Land Trey Hendrickson in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Find out what one writer believes it would cost the Detroit Lions to trade for Trey Hendrickson. Would you make this deal if you were Brad Holmes?

Okay, Lions fans — buckle up. One NFL trade proposal floating around the web right now is wild, bold, and… honestly? Kinda awesome.

In a hypothetical trade scenario crafted by Mike Luciano of FanSided, the Detroit Lions make an aggressive move to fix their biggest need by acquiring star edge rusher Trey Hendrickson from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Let’s break it down.

The Trade Proposal

Lions Receive:

EDGE Trey Hendrickson

2025 5th-Round Pick (No. 153)

(No. 153) 2026 4th-Round Pick

Bengals Receive:

2025 1st-Round Pick (No. 28 overall)

(No. 28 overall) 2025 7th-Round Pick (No. 228)

(No. 228) 2026 3rd-Round Pick

This isn’t just a splash — it’s a cannonball.

Why This Makes Sense for Detroit

Let’s be real: the Lions’ defense took huge strides in 2024, but the pass rush still needs help, especially opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Enter Trey Hendrickson, a high-motor sack machine who’s averaged double-digit sacks every year since 2020. He’s one of the most underappreciated pass rushers in the league and is still just 29 years old.

Pairing Hendrickson with Hutchinson would give Detroit one of the most explosive edge duos in the NFC — if not the entire NFL.

Yes, it would cost the Lions their first-round pick and some additional draft capital, but GM Brad Holmes has shown time and again he’s not afraid to go get “his guy” when the time is right.

What About the Contract?

Hendrickson is entering the final year of his current deal and has expressed a desire for a new contract. That complicates things a bit, but if Detroit believes he’s the missing piece, they’d likely work something out long-term — especially if they want to maximize their Super Bowl window right now.

A Message to the NFC: We’re All In

The Lions are no longer sneaking up on anyone. They’re a team with real expectations, and adding a player like Hendrickson would send a loud message to the rest of the NFC: We’re not here to take part. We’re here to take over.

The Bottom Line

This FanSided trade proposal is just that — a proposal. But it’s one that would immediately boost Detroit’s chances of making a serious Super Bowl run in 2025. And with a roster that’s already loaded with young talent, flipping a late first-rounder for a proven star could be the kind of calculated gamble that puts the Lions over the top.