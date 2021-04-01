Detroit Lions could land unexpected schedule break in 2021

Sharing is caring!

According to the Atlanta Falcons, one of their home games in 2021 will take place in London at Tottenham. That game will be against either the New England Patriots, New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, or our Detroit Lions.

In 2020, the Lions avoided having to play in London when the NFL canceled its International series due to COVID-19 concerns.

With that game being canceled, many believed the Lions could avoid playing in an international game until 2022 or 2023.

Though the game would officially be a road game for the Lions, they would catch a nice break by not having to play the Falcons on their home turf in Atlanta.

Nation, would you like to see the Lions play in London in 2021, or would you rather them stick around the United States?