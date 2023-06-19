Detroit Lions could land WR Corey Davis for next to nothing

The 2023 NFL season holds great promise for the Detroit Lions as they aim to compete in the NFC North and make a mark in the playoffs. However, as the team evaluates its roster, it becomes apparent that there are areas that need reinforcement. One such position is wide receiver, particularly with the suspension of Jameson Williams for the first six games. To bolster their receiving corps, the Lions should consider making a move for Corey Davis from the New York Jets.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to acquire Corey Davis from the New York Jets at a minimal cost.

Davis is entering the final year of his contract and faces uncertainty regarding his roster spot with the Jets.

The Lions could propose a pick swap, sending a 2024 sixth-round pick in exchange for Davis and a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Davis would likely agree to a reduced salary, making the trade feasible.

The addition of Davis would strengthen the Lions' wide receiver group, providing depth and talent.

Davis's blocking abilities make him a valuable asset, even if he doesn't replicate his previous statistical achievements.

Detroit Lions could WR Corey Davis for next to nothing

Pro Football Network suggests that the Lions could potentially acquire Davis at a minimal cost. According to their analysis, Davis is entering the final year of his contract with the Jets, and his spot on the roster is not secure following recent additions to the team. The Lions could step in and offer to take Davis off the Jets' hands by proposing a pick swap and sending a 2024 sixth-round pick to New York in exchange for Davis and a 2024 seventh-round pick. Davis would likely agree to a reduced salary, paving the way for the trade to be finalized. While Davis may not replicate his impressive 2021 performance with the Titans, his presence would greatly benefit the Lions, especially with his blocking abilities, which make him one of the top blocking wide receivers in the league.

Bottom Line – An Opportunity Worth Pursuing

The Detroit Lions could have the chance to acquire Corey Davis from the New York Jets at a minimal cost. The addition of Davis would provide the Lions with an experienced wide receiver who can contribute both on and off the field. While Davis may not replicate his past statistical achievements, his blocking skills and physicality make him an asset that aligns with the Lions' offensive strategy. By seizing this opportunity, the Lions can strengthen their receiving corps and improve their chances of success in the 2023 season. The Lions should seriously consider pursuing this opportunity to bolster their team and maximize their potential in the upcoming season.