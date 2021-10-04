Detroit Lions could major piece of their defense back for matchup vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are not the greatest defensive team in the history of the NFL and in order to really compete against opposing offenses, they are going to need all hands on deck.

That being said, it sounds like the Lions are going to get a major piece of their defense back for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Monday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to reporters and he said Tre Flowers has an opportunity to play against the Vikings.

“I think here’s a chance we get Trey back this week, so that helps,” Campbell said.

This is certainly some good news for the Lions.

