Detroit Lions could make BIG SPLASH by trading for DeAndre Hopkins

The Detroit Lions face the challenge of Jameson Williams‘ suspension for the first six games of the upcoming 2023 season. While many expected the team to address the wide receiver position in the early rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft, they opted for other positions. Currently, the Lions' wide receiver room lacks star power. However, if General Manager Brad Holmes decides to strengthen the position, some believe DeAndre Hopkins would be a good fit.

Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports suggests that Hopkins could be a logical fit for the Lions. While Hopkins remains an elite technician, injuries have limited his availability in recent years. Moreover, his $30 million salary at age 31 raises questions. Considering the Arizona Cardinals' transition period under Jonathan Gannon, Hopkins' potential exit could save them significant money. Marquise Brown's presence and eligibility for a contract extension also influence the Cardinals' decision. Hopkins could be a borderline No. 1 receiver for a contender, making him an intriguing trade candidate for the Lions.

Bottom Line: Detroit's Receiving Dilemma

The Lions face a crucial decision regarding their receiving corps. With Jameson Williams' suspension leaving a void in the early part of the season, the team's choice not to draft a wide receiver raises questions. While the additions of RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta offer versatility, the Lions might still seek a proven playmaker to support quarterback Jared Goff. This dilemma brings the possibility of trading for Hopkins into the spotlight, as his experience and skill set could significantly enhance Detroit's passing game. Cody Benjamin says Hopkins is a logical fit for the Lions, but I tend to disagree with that thought.