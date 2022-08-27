Detroit Lions could play AGAINST their future backup QB

As you have probably heard by now, David Blough and Tim Boyle are in a “neck and neck” battle to be the Detroit Lions‘ backup quarterback to begin the 2022 season.

According to Dan Campbell, Boyle will get the start in the Lions’ final preseason game against Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday and the expectation is that both he and Blough will play a half each.

Boyle getting the start has most insiders believing he is currently in the lead to win the job as he is going to have a chance to play with the Lions’ starters, who are also expected to play about two quarters.

But could the Detroit Lions actually play AGAINST their future backup quarterback on Sunday?

There has been some speculation that the Lions could be interested in acquiring third-string QB Mason Rudolph from the Steelers prior to the start of the season and Detroit Free Press writer Dave Birkett just tossed a little fuel on the fire.

From Detroit Free Press:

Tim Boyle and David Blough have been locked in a battle for the backup quarterback job all camp, but Rudolph could be a surprise entry in the mix. Rudolph started 10 games as the Steelers’ backup in 2019-21, but he’s fighting for a roster spot as Pittsburgh’s No. 3 quarterback behind Mitchell Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett.

Boyle will start Sunday for the Lions and Blough should play the second half. Neither has pulled away in the competition, and Campbell acknowledged this week it’s possible the Lions look outside their roster for a backup. One of Boyle or Blough remains the best bet for the job, but the Lions are second on the waiver claim order and Rudolph’s situation is similar to Blough’s in 2019, when the Lions traded for Blough one day after he completed 11 of 17 passes for 115 yards with two interceptions in a preseason win over the Lions.

Nation, who do you think should be the Detroit Lions’ backup quarterback to start the 2022 season?

