Detroit Lions could pursue WR Robert Woods in free agency

With wide receiver DJ Chark set to become a free agent, the Detroit Lions could be looking for a replacement. While it would be ideal for Chark to stick around, he may receive offers that the Lions are not willing to match. If Chark goes elsewhere, there is a good chance that Robert Woods could be a great, and potentially cheaper, replacement. Woods has a past with Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, and could be a valuable asset to the Lions' offensive line-up.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

If Chark decides to sign with a team other than the Lions, the team will likely be on the lookout for a cheaper free-agent replacement or may choose to select a wide receiver in the 2023 NFL Draft. This is important for the Lions, as they will need to have a solid group of wide receivers to support Jared Goff and help him perform at his best. In this scenario, it would make sense for the Lions to kick the tires on Woods.

Robert Woods By the Numbers

During his time playing with Goff from 2017 to 2020, Woods had impressive stats.

322 receptions

4,070 yards

19 touchdowns

These numbers indicate that he has the potential to be a reliable target for Goff and could help to improve the Lions' offense.

Bottom Line: If Chark Leaves, Woods Could Come to Detroit

With DJ Chark's future with the Lions uncertain, Woods could be a great option for the team. He has a history of playing well with Jared Goff and has the numbers to prove it. If the Lions are looking for a solid, reliable wide receiver, Woods could be an excellent addition to the team. With the potential to be a cheaper option, he could help to improve the Lions' offense without breaking the bank. It will be interesting to see what the Lions decide to do, but Robert Woods could be a great choice if DJ Chark decides to move on.