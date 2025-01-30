Detroit Lions Could Release Hendon Hooker

As the Detroit Lions turn their attention to the 2025 offseason, one question that has emerged is whether backup quarterback Hendon Hooker will remain on the roster. According to Bill Barnwell of ESPN, Hooker, who has seen limited action since being drafted, could be a potential cap casualty for the team.

Hendon Hooker's Limited Role and Age Concerns

Hooker, 27, has only thrown nine passes in his two years with the Lions. Despite being drafted with potential in mind, his lack of significant game time has raised doubts about his viability as a long-term option. With veteran quarterback Jared Goff securing his spot as the starter, the Lions have relied on Hooker in a limited capacity.

Barnwell highlights a key point that could be indicative of Hooker's future with the team. The Lions signed quarterback Teddy Bridgewater late in the 2024 season, and Bridgewater was quickly placed ahead of Hooker on the depth chart. This move was particularly telling when Goff briefly left the playoff loss to the Washington Commanders. The coaching staff’s decision to trust the veteran over Hooker, despite his lack of meaningful playing time, raises questions about the rookie’s readiness and fit on the roster.

Cap Hit and Contract Situation

Financially, Hooker is owed $1.3 million in unguaranteed money for the 2025 season. While this isn't a massive cap hit, the Lions could choose to cut Hooker to create space, especially with the team focusing on making moves to improve in other areas. Given his limited experience and the team's commitment to Goff after his contract extension in May, Hooker’s future with the Lions appears uncertain.

The Bottom Line

While the Lions may not have a clear-cut option to release for cap reasons, Hooker’s situation is one to watch. He’s a 27-year-old with minimal NFL experience, and his role as a backup quarterback could be in jeopardy as the Lions work to refine their roster for the 2025 season. With Goff firmly entrenched as the starter and Bridgewater providing a more reliable option for a backup, Hooker’s future in Detroit may not extend much beyond the offseason.

The Lions’ decision regarding Hooker will likely hinge on whether they see him as a viable future option or if they want to explore other backup quarterback possibilities. As the offseason progresses, expect the team to evaluate its quarterback depth and decide whether moving on from Hooker makes sense for the 2025 season.