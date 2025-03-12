Detroit Lions Could Roll the Dice on a Future Hall of Famer

Do you think the Detroit Lions should make this move or is he too washed up?

As the Detroit Lions continue to build their defense with a mix of young talent and veteran experience, one intriguing option could be adding the soon-to-be 36-year-old Von Miller to the roster for the 2025 season. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher may be a gamble due to injury concerns, but his pedigree and potential impact could be exactly what the Lions need as they chase a Super Bowl.

Why Von Miller Could Help The Detroit Lions

Let’s start with the obvious: Von Miller has a resume that speaks for itself. Despite playing in a limited role in 2024—only 279 snaps—Miller still posted a solid 82.4 PFF grade, ranking 15th out of 225 EDGE rushers. Those numbers indicate that while his snap count was reduced, his effectiveness as a pass rusher remained intact. With 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss (TFLs), 8 QB hits, and a pressure rate of 16.1%, Miller is still capable of getting after the quarterback when on the field.

Miller has a long history of shining in big moments, especially in the postseason. His reputation as a clutch performer, including his Super Bowl MVP performance with the Broncos, would be an asset to the Lions if they make a playoff run. With Aidan Hutchinson already leading the charge, pairing him with a seasoned vet like Miller could form a pass-rushing duo that any quarterback would dread facing.

The Potential Downsides to Signing Von Miller

Of course, as with any big-name signing, there are concerns. Miller’s time with the Buffalo Bills was marred by injuries, and that limited his ability to be the player he once was. After signing a lucrative deal with the Bills, Miller hasn’t been able to stay healthy, playing only 279 snaps last season. At nearly 36, he is far removed from his prime, and that’s something the Lions need to consider carefully.

While Miller has undoubtedly earned his place in NFL history, his injury history and the reduced role he played in Buffalo make him a high-risk, high-reward proposition. The Lions have made great strides with their young defensive core, and adding an aging player with injury concerns could complicate their long-term vision.

Is It Worth the Risk?

The Lions are in a position to compete for a Super Bowl sooner rather than later, and adding Von Miller could provide them with an experienced edge rusher who can elevate their defense when it matters most. But they must balance his potential contributions with the risk of relying on an aging player who may not stay on the field for a full season.

If the Lions can bring Miller in at the right price, he could be an excellent addition to a defense that must take a step forward in 2025. However, if they’re counting on him to be a consistent contributor throughout the season, they might be setting themselves up for disappointment. Miller could be an exciting short-term fix for a team that’s focused on winning now, but Detroit has to be cautious of overextending themselves for a player who’s no longer at his peak.