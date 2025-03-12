Detroit Lions Could Roll the Dice on a Future Hall of Famer

Do you think the Detroit Lions should make this move or is he too washed up?

As the Detroit Lions continue to build their defense with a mix of young talent and veteran experience, one intriguing option could be adding the soon-to-be 36-year-old Von Miller to the roster for the 2025 season. The future Hall of Fame pass rusher may be a gamble due to injury concerns, but his pedigree and potential impact could be exactly what the Lions need as they chase a Super Bowl.

Michael Badgley 2024 Detroit Lions Schedule Ennis Rakestraw Jr. shares touching story NFL Schedule Leaks

Why Von Miller Could Help The Detroit Lions

Let’s start with the obvious: Von Miller has a resume that speaks for itself. Despite playing in a limited role in 2024—only 279 snaps—Miller still posted a solid 82.4 PFF grade, ranking 15th out of 225 EDGE rushers. Those numbers indicate that while his snap count was reduced, his effectiveness as a pass rusher remained intact. With 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss (TFLs), 8 QB hits, and a pressure rate of 16.1%, Miller is still capable of getting after the quarterback when on the field.

Miller has a long history of shining in big moments, especially in the postseason. His reputation as a clutch performer, including his Super Bowl MVP performance with the Broncos, would be an asset to the Lions if they make a playoff run. With Aidan Hutchinson already leading the charge, pairing him with a seasoned vet like Miller could form a pass-rushing duo that any quarterback would dread facing.

The Potential Downsides to Signing Von Miller

Of course, as with any big-name signing, there are concerns. Miller’s time with the Buffalo Bills was marred by injuries, and that limited his ability to be the player he once was. After signing a lucrative deal with the Bills, Miller hasn’t been able to stay healthy, playing only 279 snaps last season. At nearly 36, he is far removed from his prime, and that’s something the Lions need to consider carefully.

While Miller has undoubtedly earned his place in NFL history, his injury history and the reduced role he played in Buffalo make him a high-risk, high-reward proposition. The Lions have made great strides with their young defensive core, and adding an aging player with injury concerns could complicate their long-term vision.

Is It Worth the Risk?

The Lions are in a position to compete for a Super Bowl sooner rather than later, and adding Von Miller could provide them with an experienced edge rusher who can elevate their defense when it matters most. But they must balance his potential contributions with the risk of relying on an aging player who may not stay on the field for a full season.

If the Lions can bring Miller in at the right price, he could be an excellent addition to a defense that must take a step forward in 2025. However, if they’re counting on him to be a consistent contributor throughout the season, they might be setting themselves up for disappointment. Miller could be an exciting short-term fix for a team that’s focused on winning now, but Detroit has to be cautious of overextending themselves for a player who’s no longer at his peak.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Gio Urshela Reese Olson Bryce Rainer Jace Jung Detroit Tigers sign Keston Hiura Detroit Tigers Acquire T.J. Hopkins Detroit Tigers Opening Day Starting Lineup Andre Lipcius Detroit Tigers Cut Detroit Tigers OF Riley Greene Detroit Tigers P Tyler Mattison Detroit Tigers Pitching Rotation Detroit Tigers injury Report Andy Ibanez Detroit Tigers Activate Shelby Miller Alex Lange Jackson Jobe
Detroit Tigers Call Out Detroit Free Press for ‘Misleading’ Headline
Matt Manning
Detroit Tigers Make Decision on Matt Manning, Two Others
Detroit Lions
Could Detroit Lions Bring Back A Familiar Face on a MUCH CHEAPER Contract?
Terrion Arnold posts video message
Look: Terrion Arnold Posts Photo That Will Blow Your Mind!