Detroit Lions Could Sign UFL MVP to Compete in Training Camp

The Detroit Lions have made it clear: competition drives development — and no position is immune. As the team gears up for a training camp filled with expectations and roster battles, one area that could benefit from an added spark is the backup quarterback room.

Enter Bryce Perkins — the reigning UFL MVP and current starting quarterback for the Michigan Panthers — who could be a low-risk, high-reward addition to Detroit’s quarterback mix this summer.

TL;DR

A QB Battle Brewing in Detroit

While Jared Goff’s starting job is secure, the battle for QB2 remains one of the most intriguing questions heading into training camp.

Hendon Hooker , a third-round pick in 2023, is entering what amounts to his second season after sitting out much of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL.

, a third-round pick in 2023, is entering what amounts to his second season after sitting out much of his rookie season while recovering from a torn ACL. Kyle Allen, a veteran with 19 career starts, brings steady hands and locker room leadership but limited upside.

The Lions are expected to carry two, possibly three quarterbacks into the regular season. With Hooker still proving his NFL readiness and Allen fighting to hold his ground, bringing in another dynamic competitor could push both players to elevate their game.

Bryce Perkins: More Than Just a Camp Arm

Perkins, 28, has been electric for the Michigan Panthers, leading them to the UFL Championship game and earning league MVP honors in the process. His dual-threat ability has made him one of the most entertaining players in spring football.

UFL 2025 Stats:

Passing: 1,342 yards, 9 touchdowns

1,342 yards, 9 touchdowns Rushing: 269 yards, 5 touchdowns

He’s not a stranger to NFL systems, either. Perkins appeared in five games with the Los Angeles Rams in 2022, including one start. During that time, he overlapped with Lions GM Brad Holmes, who was then part of the Rams’ front office. That familiarity could play a factor if Detroit decides to explore additional quarterback depth.

Why It Makes Sense

The Lions wouldn’t be bringing Perkins in to take the No. 2 job out of the gate — but he could add competition, challenge Hooker and Allen, and serve as a capable emergency option.

There’s no downside to exploring the move:

He’s a proven winner with recent momentum.

with recent momentum. He knows the state , playing for the Michigan Panthers.

, playing for the Michigan Panthers. He has NFL experience , even if limited.

, even if limited. He brings a different skillset with his mobility.

Detroit has consistently valued grit, versatility, and effort — and Perkins checks all three boxes.

The Bottom Line

With training camp fast approaching, the Lions would be wise to consider adding Bryce Perkins to their quarterback mix. As a reigning MVP and dual-threat playmaker with NFL familiarity, he offers something unique — a fresh look that could push the current backups and elevate the entire room.

If Detroit wants to embody the “iron sharpens iron” mentality it preaches, this is a move worth making.