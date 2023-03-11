Detroit Lions could sign Graham Glasgow in coming days

The Detroit Lions should consider bringing back one of their former offensive guards, Graham Glasgow, who was recently released by the Denver Broncos. Glasgow started for four seasons in Detroit and still has connections to the team. With Halapoulivaati Vaitai coming off a season-ending back injury and a high cap hit for 2023, the Lions may find it beneficial to bring in a ready-made starting right guard.

Key Points:

Graham Glasgow is a former Detroit Lions player who was recently released by the Denver Broncos

Glasgow has connections to the Lions and could provide a veteran presence on the offensive line

The Lions would have to make a decision on Halapoulivaati Vaitai to make room for Glasgow

Because he was released, Glasgow can sign with any team before the start of free agency

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions and Graham Glasgow

Glasgow started for four seasons in Detroit before leaving for the Denver Broncos on a four-year, $44 million deal. The Broncos recently released Glasgow, clearing $11 million in cap space. Because he was released, Glasgow can sign with any team before the start of free agency. The Lions would have to make room for Glasgow by making a decision on Vaitai, who has a high cap hit for 2023.

The Big Picture: Lions may prioritize veteran experience on the offensive line

The potential reunion with Glasgow speaks to the Lions' need for veteran experience on their offensive line. With Vaitai coming off an injury and a high cap hit, the Lions may prioritize a player like Glasgow who already has experience with the team. While building through the draft is important, bringing in a seasoned player like Glasgow could provide a stabilizing influence on the line.

Bottom Line – Lions could benefit from a Glasgow reunion

Overall, the potential reunion with Glasgow is an intriguing move for the Lions. While building through the draft is important, having a veteran presence on the offensive line could provide stability and leadership for the team. Glasgow has connections to the Lions and could be a seamless addition to the roster. If the Lions do decide to bring him back, it could be a smart move for the team as they continue to build toward a successful future.