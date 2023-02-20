Detroit Lions could take flyer on Division II Heisman Trophy winner

Tyson Bagent, the 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner from Division II, could be a potential target for the Detroit Lions as a developmental quarterback. Bagent has impressive physical tools, including a powerful arm and the ability to run if needed. While he is still a work in progress, the Lions have reportedly sent a scout to his campus and could see value in adding him as a backup quarterback. If the team signs their primary backup signal-caller in free agency, which I expect them to do, drafting Bagent on in Round 6 would give the Lions a young prospect to develop for the future.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions' Quarterback Development

The Lions have a need for a developmental quarterback, and Bagent could be a potential option for the team. With his physical tools and the opportunity to learn behind veteran quarterbacks, Bagent could develop into a valuable asset for the Lions in the future. Even if he doesn't become a starting quarterback, having a talented QB3 option can be a real tool for the scout team.

Tyson Bagent By the Numbers

Shepherd Records Held by Tyson Bagent

• Most completions in a game 42, vs. Kutztown (9-25-21)

• Most completions in a season 400, 2022)

• Most completions in a career (1,400, 2018-22)



• Most pass attempts in a game (56, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)

• Most pass attempts in a season (579, 2021)

• Most pass attempts in a career (2,400, 2018-22)



• Most passing yards in a game (518, vs. NDC, 9-1-18)

• Most passing yards in a season (5,000, 2021)

• Most passing yards in a career (17,034, 2018-22)



• Most TD Passes in a game (7, vs. WVW, 10-27-18)

• Most TD Passes in a season (53, 2021)

• Most TD Passes in a career (159, 2018-22 – NCAA all-divisions mark)

• Most TDs responsible for in a game 7 (twice) vs. Glenville St. (9-15-18) and WV Wesleyan (10-27-18)

• Most TDs responsible for in a season (56, 2021)

• Most TDs responsible for in a career (171, 2018-22)



• Most Attempts of total offense in a game (66, vs. Notre Dame, 9-1-18)

• Most Attempts of total offense in a season (625, 2021)

• Most Attempts of total offense in a career (2,264, 2018-22)



• Most Yards of total offense in a season (5,075, 2021)

• Most Yards of total offense in a career (17,213, 2018-22)



• Most TDs Responsible For in a season (56, 2021)

• Most TDs Responsible For in a career (171, 2018-22)



• Highest Completion Percentage in a season (71.01, 2021)



• Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a season (11, 2021)

• Most Games with 300-Yards Passing or more in a career (32, 2018-22)



• Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a season (3, 2019, 2021, 2022)

• Most Games with 400-Yards Passing or more in a career (10, 2018-22)

Bagent's stats and accomplishments at the Division II level show that he has the potential to be a valuable asset for the Lions in the future. However, his Senior Bowl performance also highlights that he is still a work in progress and will require development to reach his full potential.

Bagent Senior Bowl Highlights

Here are all of Bagent's throws and runs from the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Bottom Line – Detroit Lions could Take Chance on Division II Heisman Trophy winner

The Detroit Lions have a need for a developmental quarterback, and Bagent could be a low-risk, high-reward option for the team. While he is still a work in progress, his physical tools and impressive college resume make him an intriguing prospect for the Lions to develop. With the potential to learn behind veteran quarterbacks and develop his skills, Bagent could become a valuable asset for the team in the future. The Lions taking a flyer on Bagent could pay dividends down the road.