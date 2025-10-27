Detroit Lions Could Swing Big for Jaelan Phillips Before Deadline

The Detroit Lions could be eyeing some defensive reinforcements ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and one name gaining traction is Miami Dolphins edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Phillips is viewed by several league insiders as one of the more realistic big-name defenders who could be moved before the deadline. The Dolphins, sitting near the bottom of the AFC standings, might be inclined to sell for draft capital, and Detroit could be among the teams ready to take advantage.

Why Phillips Makes Sense for Detroit

Through seven games this season, Phillips has logged 2.0 sacks and 12 solo tackles, modest numbers for a player with his athletic upside. A former first-round pick (18th overall in 2021), Phillips was once viewed as one of the NFL’s emerging young pass rushers before injuries derailed much of his last two seasons.

Now healthy, the 6-foot-5, 263-pound linebacker still possesses the explosive burst and length that made him a top prospect coming out of Miami (FL). For a Lions defense that ranks among the league’s most physical but continues to search for consistency in its pass rush, Phillips could provide exactly the kind of rotational edge presence that takes pressure off Aidan Hutchinson.

My Take: Buyer Beware

In my opinion, Phillips has been on a noticeable decline over the last couple of seasons, largely due to recurring injuries. Over the past three years, he has played in just 20 of 42 possible games, which raises fair questions about durability and reliability.

To his credit, Phillips has played in all eight games this season and appears to finally be healthy. Still, if I were Brad Holmes, I’d be cautious. The only way I would even consider trading for Phillips is if he could be acquired for a sixth-round pick or later. His upside is real, but given his injury history, paying anything more would feel like too big of a gamble.

Brad Holmes Has Been Aggressive Before

General manager Brad Holmes has never been shy about exploring the trade market when he sees an opportunity to strengthen Detroit’s roster. With the Lions sitting atop the NFC North and firmly in playoff contention, a move for a player like Phillips would fit Holmes’ philosophy, adding proven NFL talent while still building for long-term success.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, could be motivated sellers. With limited cap flexibility and little playoff hope, Miami could use Phillips’ trade value to gain additional draft picks and reset defensively.

The Bottom Line

While nothing is imminent, Jaelan Phillips represents a rare blend of upside, affordability, and scheme fit for Detroit’s aggressive front seven. But given his injury track record, the Lions would need to be disciplined in what they’re willing to give up.

The trade deadline is fast approaching, and Detroit’s name is once again surfacing in connection with one of the league’s most intriguing defenders.