Detroit Lions Could Target Michael Thomas To Bolster Offense

Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Could Target Michael Thomas

In a quest to strengthen their offensive lineup, the Detroit Lions are reportedly considering a move that could significantly enhance their receiving corps. The team, which boasts one of the league’s top receivers in Amon-Ra St. Brown, finds itself in need of depth at the wide receiver position, particularly to solidify the roles behind their star player and the promising yet unproven Jameson Williams.

Assessing the Lions Wide Receivers Room

While St. Brown is a formidable leader for the Lions’ receiving group, the depth chart behind him and Williams presents concerns. Williams, expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver, brings valuable deep speed to the team’s offense but has has put up limited production across his first two seasons. Beyond him, there is a question about who will be the No. 3 wide receiver when the 2024 season begins. Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and sophomore Antoine Green, though serviceable, do not offer the reliability the Lions might seek in high-stakes situations.

Potential Acquisition: Michael Thomas

Emerging as a potential target for the Lions is former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. Thomas, who has been limited by injuries in recent seasons, playing only 20 games over three years, still presents an intriguing option. His prior connection with Lions head coach Dan Campbell, who was part of the coaching staff at the New Orleans Saints where Thomas previously excelled, adds a layer of familiarity that could be beneficial.

Thomas’s most productive season was in 2019 under the Saints, where he made an astounding 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. Although his performance has since declined due to health issues, there is optimism that under Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson’s scheme, Thomas could revitalize his career and effectively assume the role of Detroit’s No. 3 receiver.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Depth Concerns: The Detroit Lions are exploring options to strengthen their wide receiver depth behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, highlighting concerns about the thinness and lack of proven talent beyond their top receivers.
  2. Michael Thomas Consideration: Former All-Pro Michael Thomas emerges as a potential target for the Lions. His past success and connection with coach Dan Campbell, coupled with his recent struggles with injuries, make him a high-risk, high-reward option.
  3. Strategic Fit: The Lions see an opportunity in Thomas to potentially fill the crucial No. 3 receiver role, under the guidance of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, which could significantly bolster their passing game.

Bottom Line: A Potential Reunion

Bringing in Michael Thomas could provide the Detroit Lions with the experienced, high-caliber talent needed to fortify their receiving group, particularly in scenarios where depth becomes crucial. While there are risks given Thomas’s recent injury history, his potential upside under a familiar coaching system and an offense that could use his skills makes him a compelling candidate. This move would not only address immediate needs but also signal the Lions’ commitment to building a robust offense capable of competing at the highest levels.

