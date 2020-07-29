Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive for COVID-19 or had been around somebody who had tested positive.

One of the players on the list is Lions punter Arryn Siposs.

Well, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Siposs is asymptomatic so hopefully, he should be back soon.

Good news to report: Lions P Arryn Siposs, who was placed on the COVID-19 list today, is asymptomatic so hopefully should be back soon. https://t.co/40AXp9n66t via @freep — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) July 29, 2020