Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Detroit Lions COVID-19 update: P Arryn Siposs

By Don Drysdale

Within the past hour, news broke that 5 Detroit Lions had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, meaning those players either had tested positive for COVID-19 or had been around somebody who had tested positive.

One of the players on the list is Lions punter Arryn Siposs.

Well, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Siposs is asymptomatic so hopefully, he should be back soon.

