Detroit Lions crap bed in post Super Bowl LVI 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Super Bowl LVI is in the books which means everyone’s attention has shifted to NFL free agency and the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the Los Angeles Rams defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, we now know the Detroit Lions will have the No. 2 and No. 32 pick in the opening round of the draft.

One of the first 2022 NFL Mock Drafts we came across today is from Pro Football Focus and it has the Lions making two picks that have many scratching their head.

As you can see below, the author of this particular mock is Michael Renner and he has the Lions selecting S Kyle Hamilton with the No. 2 overall pick and then QB Sam Howell at No. 32.

Here is what Renner has to say about those picks.

Hamilton isn’t just the most impressive safety prospect by far; he’s one of the most impressive prospects in the entire draft. The fact that he plays a low-paid position like safety isn’t a big factor in my eyes, given how versatile he is at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds.

Howell will almost assuredly have to redshirt once he gets to the NFL, given the difference between his college offense and the one he’ll be running in the pros. However, he has more proven performance — at a younger age — than any quarterback in the draft class.

I get it, the Lions can use a stud safety but it does not make sense to me to take one with the No. 2 overall pick unless you think there is a very good chance he will be a Hall of Fame type player.

Now, I don’t HATE Howell at No. 32 but late first-round QBs generally do not pan out.

If I were to grade this draft, I would give it a D-.