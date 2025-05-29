Detroit Lions Culture: Jason Cabinda Praises Character-First Approach

Former Lions fullback Jason Cabinda has seen both sides of Detroit’s transformation—and when it comes to Detroit Lions culture, he has one clear takeaway: GM Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell refuse to sacrifice the locker-room vibe for raw talent. On the Crunch Time Sports podcast, Cabinda didn’t hold back on why that steadfast commitment has fueled the Lions’ rise.

Detroit Lions Culture: “Never Sacrifice the Culture of the Locker Room”

“I think one of the biggest things I commend Brad Holmes and Dan—really both of them—is that they would never sacrifice the culture of the locker room, the attitude of the team, and who we were going to be for any level of talent,” Cabinda said as quoted by MLive. “Absolutely every single guy that came into the building, whether it was through the draft, free agency, mid-season trade, or whatever it was, they were a fit for the locker room first.”

Cabinda contrasted that with the Lions’ previous regime (Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn), noting: “They never sacrificed that vision because sometimes coaches talk like this, and then they make certain moves that contradict the philosophy and who we’re trying to be. Brad and Dan never did that, which makes them not only trustworthy and believable, but it also makes you want to play that much harder for them.”

Detroit Lions Culture in the Draft: Talent + Fit

That culture-first ethos shines brightest in Detroit’s draft record. “When you look at the draft, you see Penei (Sewell), Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch, Alim McNeill—I could go down the list—Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and on and on,” Cabinda said. “How about finding top talent regardless of the space, regardless of what round they were picked in? These are quality, solid players who filled needs, stepped up, and are now leaders of this team while they’re still young.”

He applauded Holmes’ 2025 class as well: “Yes, he builds in the trenches, he likes quarterbacks who are mostly pocket guys—maybe they can run a little but can make all the throws. That’s kind of been his deal. He values good, fast defenses. But regardless of where they were picked—and especially in this draft—they filled what they needed. We went and got a really great guard in Tate Ratledge—I absolutely love that pick. I love the Giovanni Manu pick (from last year). I think he fits that culture, he fits who they’re trying to be from a mindset standpoint.”

Trust Breeds Effort

Cabinda summed up the impact succinctly: “They never sacrificed who we were going to be, which makes you want to play that much harder for them.” That trust and consistency have turned locker-room buy-in into on-field grit—one reason Detroit’s late-season comebacks and 15-win campaign feel like more than luck.

Bottom Line

Those insights from Jason Cabinda underline why Detroit Lions culture remains the franchise’s secret weapon. By putting character before flash, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have built a brotherhood capable of sustaining success—and perhaps, finally, delivering a Super Bowl.