Detroit Lions currently have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft!

That’s right folks, the first game of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills absolutely destroyed Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10.

With the Rams losing, they move to 0-1 on the season, which means they currently have the worst record in the NFL, which means they would have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but as we know, the rights to the Rams first-round pick in 2023 goes to the Lions as part of the Stafford trade prior to the 2021 season.

Of course, I am just being goofy with this article as there is no chance that the Rams will finish with the worst record in the NFL in 2022! But here’s to dreaming!

