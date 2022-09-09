Detroit Lions NFL Draft

Detroit Lions currently have No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Don’t look now but our Detroit Lions currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft!

That’s right folks, the first game of the 2022 NFL season is in the books and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills absolutely destroyed Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams by a score of 31-10.

With the Rams losing, they move to 0-1 on the season, which means they currently have the worst record in the NFL, which means they would have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft but as we know, the rights to the Rams first-round pick in 2023 goes to the Lions as part of the Stafford trade prior to the 2021 season.

Of course, I am just being goofy with this article as there is no chance that the Rams will finish with the worst record in the NFL in 2022! But here’s to dreaming!

NFL Week 1 discussion

Here is the current 2023 NFL Draft order, via Tankathon.com:

PICK TEAM RECORD WIN% GB SOS

 STREAK
1
LA Rams
  DET 
 0-1 .000 1.000 Lost 1
2
Atlanta
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
3
Houston
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
4
Seattle
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
5
Jacksonville
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
6
Carolina
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
7
NY Giants
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
8
Washington
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
9
New Orleans
  PHI 
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
10
Las Vegas
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
11
Philadelphia
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
12
Arizona
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
13
Indianapolis
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
14
Denver
  SEA 
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
15
LA Chargers
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
16
NY Jets
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
17
Pittsburgh
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
18
Cleveland
  HOU 
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
WILD CARD ROUND LOSERS
19
Green Bay
 0-0 .000 0.5 .500
20
Chicago
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
21
Detroit
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
22
Miami
  Forfeited
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
23
New England
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
24
Baltimore
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
DIVISIONAL ROUND LOSERS
25
Dallas
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
26
Kansas City
 0-0 .000 0.5 .500
27
San Francisco
  MIA 
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
28
Tennessee
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP LOSERS
29
Tampa Bay
 0-0 .000 0.5 .000
30
Cincinnati
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
SUPER BOWL TEAMS
31
Minnesota
 0-0 .000 0.5 1.000
32
Buffalo
 1-0 1.000 1.0 .000 Won 1
